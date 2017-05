Dan’s Wisbech Three Counties success

Three Counties RC member Steph Clark ran at the Birmingham 10K with friends she met whilst raising money for Running Down Dementia; whilst 28 runners took to the GEAR 10K held in King’s Lynn.

First home for Three Counties was Dan Barnes closely followed in by Jonny Clark whilst Tracey Else was first lady home with Tracy Pratt hot on her heels.

Fantastic runs were had by all runners, especially as some only began running 14 weeks ago in the beginners sessions TCRC hold on Tuesday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

King’s Lynn Parkrun: Jonny Clark 25:57, Jodie Clark 25:56. Birmingham 10K: Steph Clark 01:07:00.

Gear 10K: Dan Barnes 46:00, Jonny Clark 46:55, Harry Pratt 48:09 (PB), Gary Pratt 49:42 (course PB), Dave Lawrence 49:54, Tracey Else 53:35, George Lawrence 53:51 (PB), Tracy Pratt 53:59 (course PB), Sarah Melton-Whitelam 54:14 (PB), Jodie Clark 54:28 (PB), Dee McClagish 54:30, Chris Garner 54:51, Linda Speechley 55:12 (course PB), Steve Rhodes 55:33, Jo Garner 55:51, Heidi Chapman 56:15, Harry Whitelam 56:16 (PB), Sarah-Jane MacDonald 56:50 (PB), Cheryl Lenton 57:01 (PB), Frances Salter 59:07 (PB), Tony Lamb 59:16 (PB), Kathryn Betts 01:00:59, Hannah Chown 01:01:29, Steve Whitelam 01:02:34 (PB), Sarah Clark 01:05:52 (PB), Sarah Lamb 01:07:31 (PB), Jamie-Leigh Dearsley 01:08:09 (PB), Steve Clarke 01:09:19 (PB), Joely Apps 01:10:13 (PB), Esme Whitelam 01:12:06 (PB), Colin Apps 01:17:11.