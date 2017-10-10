Davis Cup duo tennis coaching sessions at Chatteris

Chatteris Tennis Club are holding an open day on Saturday, October 21.

The event, which takes place from 11am-5pm, will include coaching sessions with the ex-GB Davis Cup players Danny Sapsford and Andrew Richardson, plus exhibition matches, fastest serve competition and trick shots demonstration.

The coaching sessions are £5 for children and £20 for adults. All funds raised will go towards enhancing the club’s facilities by changing the grass courts into hard courts. To book, contact the club https://www.chatteristennis.com/contact