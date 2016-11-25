Depleted Sutton seal draw

LSHC Men 1 Norwich 2nds 1

The game started quickly with Sutton coming under fire from some early breaks by Norwich, but with pace down both wings from Synnott and Batten the game looked to be a thrilling encounter.

With some more ‘ping pong’ play with shots being fired either end, it took one misplaced shot from the Norwich midfielder to end Taylor’s game early and to leave Sutton down to 11 men.

After the short break, it didn’t take long for a bursting run down the wing and round the back of the defence from Batten to find Shore to put Sutton a goal up.

Even with Taylor missing the defence of Gavaghan, Baguley and Fox was not going to be penetrated easily. This seemingly opened up the play but with some hard work in the midfield from PoTM Harrison, Featherstone and Cook Sutton went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The second half started much the same as the first with plenty of pacey runs coming from both sides. Unfortunately Sutton’s luck came to an end to see a short corner awarded which Norwich calmly converted. This gave Sutton a boost, some skilful play from Fyson led to consecutive short corners which Sutton were unable to convert.

Most of the second half saw Sutton camp in the Norwich half but they were unable to break down a well-organised defence. The game ended in a disappointing draw; seeing the faces of the team after the game suggests there is still another gear to be found.

PoM: Jimmy Harrison.