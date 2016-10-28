Depleted Wisbech net super win on the road

Ipswich YMCA 18

Wisbech 31

Wisbech 1st XV won at Ipswich with a side depleted by injuries and unavailability.

The opening exchanges were edgy, Wisbech the more nervous of the two sides before Ipswich converted a penalty.

Wisbech hit back hard. Some good hands through the backs released James Patrick, who powered his way through three tackles to score in the left-hand corner.

On a penalty, Ipswich caught Wisbech napping in defence to run in a simple try to give them a three point lead. After several phases Skippy Parsons scored to give Wisbech a 10-8 lead at the break.

Wisbech came out strongly in the second half and began to find their rhythm. Veteran Pete Lankfer came on and his experience immediately shored up the scrum and lineout and Wisbech started enjoying more front-foot ball. Tactical changes meant the team started to pull away.

Solomon Prestidge and Jeff Wilson were distributing well to get the ball to Patrick, who added a try under the posts converted by Jack Malkin. Ipswich hit back with a try before Malkin, who along with William Boreham next to him had been masterfully controlling the game, made a solo break to score under the posts and convert his own try.

Wisbech kept the pressure on with Parsons adding another try for his brace, converted by Malkin. Ipswich responded with a late consolation try.

In an outstanding team performance, fly half Malkin was awarded Man-of-the-Match.

“If you had offered me a bonus point loss given the disruptions leading up to this game I would have taken it, but the lads, each and every one, were outstanding and this game and will rightly go down as one of the club’s finest hours,” said head coach Leonard Veenendaal. “Led by their talisman skipper Solomon Prestidge they put their bodies on the line and fought like men possessed.”

Wisbech next play Beccles at Harecroft Road on Saturday, 3pm KO.

WRUFC tries: Patrick (2), Parsons (2) Malkin. Cons: Malkin 3.