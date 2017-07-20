Doddington’s Peacock sprints to second world gold

Doddington athlete Jonnie Peacock is on top of the world again at the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

The 24-year-old struck gold in the T44 100 metre final on Sunday, having overcome cramps in the minutes before the race.

His winning time of 10.75 seconds gave him a second global title in the same stadium where he first shot to stardom by winning Paralympic gold in the same discipline five years ago.

After the race, Peacock, for whom a village post box was painted gold following his 2012 triumph, said he planned to take a year out of the sport in 2018.

But he said he would return to the track the following year, ahead of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.