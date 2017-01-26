Double firsts for Chatteris Kingfishers’ Annabel and Mia

The youngest squad of Chatteris Kingfishers SC, the 8-11 year olds, took part in the first gala of the New Year, a mini-gala in Peterborough.

They came away with seven first places, six second places and three third places, and 18 personal best times, whilst two swimmers beat the cut-off time and five races could not be filled due to a lack of 8-year-olds.

They therefore finished in fifth place with 116 points, behind COPS Blue (160), First Strokes 137, St Ives 136, COPS Yellow 132, but ahead of South Lincs, with 83 points.

First places were achieved by: Annabel White (9/U and 10/U 50m front crawl), Ben Noble (11/U 50m front crawl), Evan Harte (9/U 50m f/c), Keaton Astley (11/U 50m butterfly), Mia Tandon (11/U 50m fly + BCO 10/U 50m fly) and April Doherty (9/U 50m breaststroke).

Second places: Harry Rayner (11/U 50m breaststroke), Thomas Ashton (10/U 50m breaststroke), Evan Harte (9/U 25m butterfly), Keaton Astley (9/U 50m breaststroke) and the mixed 10/U medley and front crawl team (Olivia Maslen, Megan Donovan, Thomas Ashton and Ben Noble). Third places: Evan Harte, (10/U 50m front crawl, beating his earlier p.b.), Keaton Astley (9/U 50m backstroke) and Mia Tandon (10/U 50m backstroke).

Debuting were: Andrew Ablett, Carys Harte, Brooke Ashton, Olivia Maslen and Harry Jones. Further personal best times by: April Doherty, Megan Donovan (BCO 11/U back) and Layla White.