Elvidge is first March AC athlete home with Riverside course personal best at St Neots

Members of March AC (pictured) rolled up and planted the flag at the local Riverside Runners organised St Neots Half Marathon last weekend.

On a day that produced perfect running conditions, athletes performed above and beyond expectations, with many recording personal bests (PB) over the hilly course.

First male home for the club was Justin Elvidge in 98th place with a course PB of 1:28:15.

First lady home was Dawn Veal in 606th place in a time of 1:52:29.

Remaining runners finished as follows: 105th, Aaron Godden, 1:28:35 (pb). 245th, Brian Harding, 1:36:30. 313th, Justin Showell, 1:40:27. 343rd, Andrew Wool, 1:41:48. 370th, Simon Render, 1:43:15. 518th, Jon Long, 1:49:03. 588th, Mark Darlow, 1:51:56. 662nd, Laura Webb, 1:53:55 (pb). 664th, Tina Lambert, 1:53:56. 684th, Gaelle Bryant, 1:55:52. 699th, Rachel Boxall, 1:56:06. 700th, Mike Boxall, 1:56:07. 762nd, Karen Dando, 1:58:01. 875th, Nina Markillie, 2:04:04 and 1140th, Sarah Westbrook, 2:32:40.