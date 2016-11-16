Emneth bowler Charlie makes Potters Lowestoft final

Emneth Short Mat Bowls Club members Derek and Jean Retchless and Brenda and Charlie Waling had a short mat bowls break at Potters in Lowestoft.

The Retchless pairing reached the last eight in the straight knockout pairs competition and also with Brenda Waling the last 16 in the main triples competition.

The Walings reached the last 16 in the pairs. In the triples Charlie joined a couple from New Ash Green in Kent. Having come out of the group stage as best runners-up they progressed through the next rounds, defeating in the semi-final the defending champions. In the final they lost to a very good Belgian triple.