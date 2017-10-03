England ladies short mat team comes to Doddington

The Cambridgeshire county short mat bowls ladies team played the England ladies at Doddington on Sunday.

Some 22 Cambs ladies and 22 England ladies competed in three-wood pairs, triples and fours games. We played six rounds.

England short mat ladies bowls team playing the Cambs Ladies team at Doddington Village Community Centre

The game was played on neutral territory for both sides as Cambs usually play their home games at March Indoor Bowls Club.

Each member of the England Ladies presented their opponents with an England keyring as a memento of the day and the Cambs ladies presented the England team with rose plants.

Jayne Thorpe, ladies county captain, said: “All the games were played in a very competitive manner with both teams cheering good shots from both sides. Although we lost overall it was a fantastic day with some very competitive play from the Cambs County ladies team, with lots of encouragement and teamwork.

“It was a day to remember and an event to be repeated annually. I would like to thank the Wisbech museum for their donation to the Cambs county ladies team.”