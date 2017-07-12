Every little helps as Wisbech Grammar prepare for Tesco fundraiser

Some 25 boys from Wisbech Grammar School rugby team (made up of 5th and 6th Formers) will be spending their weekend fundraising at Tesco Extra in Wisbech on Friday from 7pm to 11pm and Saturday 8am–2pm.

They will be biking and rowing 385 miles (the length of their tour) to raise money for a cause close to their hearts; Wooden Spoon and also helping towards the cost of their upcoming USA rugby tour.

Cllr Steve Tierney, Mayor of Wisbech, will be supporting the boys by visiting them on Saturday at 10am; he will be giving them some encouragement in support of their efforts.

Oliver Mann, 1st XV 6th Form player, said: “It is really important that we give back to the community and focus on our fundraising efforts.

“The values of Wooden Spoon are similar to our own where the school promotes and inspires all their pupils to have passion, integrity and team work.

“I am very proud to be part of the rugby team and representing the school in America.”

WGS will be starting their tour in San Francisco and ending in Los Angeles where they will play four fixtures. WGS rugby team thank Tesco’s Extra at Cromwell Road, Wisbech, for supporting the school and as the saying goes, “every little helps”.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and the school has been busy planning and fundraising for the trip.

Fundraising is a large part of life at the School and the boys wanted to also raise money for Wooden Spoon which is the Children’s Charity of Rugby. From sensory rooms, specialist playgrounds and sports activity areas to respite, medical and community care, they fund around 70 projects each year that support disadvantaged and disabled children. Since their founding in 1983, they’ve distributed in excess of £24 million, helping over one million young people.