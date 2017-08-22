Fair play to Wisbech Thirds with hockey trophy scoop

Wisbech Town Hockey Club Ladies third team celebrated a first when they received The ERHA Women’s League Fair Play Trophy for the 2016-17 season.

It is the first time this award has been presented to any team previously at Wisbech Town Hockey Club.

Captain Kim Speed said: “After a really difficult and challenging season, I was incredibly proud to captain this great team and this award is testament to them, and the club.”

Pictured back, from left: Lisa Jackson, Nicola Greville, Tina Forder, Kim Speed (captain), Lisa Lowe, Rhian Evans, Helen Pentelow. Front: Erin Jarvis-Lee, Izzy Gowler, Ashleigh Jarvis-Lee, Louise Walker.