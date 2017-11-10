Family affair at Lodes 5k for Leverington Three Counties runners

On a sunny yet breezy Sunday morning, mum and daughter Three Counties Running Club members, Sarah-Jane and Maisie Macdonald, travelled to Lodes in Cambridge to take part in the Half Marathon and 5K race event.

Twelve year-old Maisie finished in 25:55PB knocking 3m18s off her previous 5K race and placed 3rd Lady and 12th overall out of 57 runners.

Sarah-Jane was running in her 10th half marathon. Lodes was a lovely out and back course on back roads, on a rather sunny day with slight head wind on the return journey. Sarah-Jane finished in a time of 2:14:49.

On a really wet Saturday morning Three Counties Running Club members were taking part in Parkruns all over the counties.

Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Steve Whitelam and Jonny Clark ventured to the third hardest Parkrun in the country at Lyme Park (Peak District). They all managed to cope with the deers, the 260m elevation and boggy, hilly course finishing in times of Jonny 26:23, Sarah 31:47 and Steve 35:41.

Other Parkrun results, King’s Lynn Parkrun: Daniel Barnes 20:33. Bristol Parkrun: Lee Johnson 22:26, Sarah Johnson 28:42. Holkham Parkrun: Tracey Else 26:06.

Sunday, November 12 will see TCRC holding their first official sellout 10K race; starting near the church in Leverington at 11:03am, heading out northwards towards Newton and finishing at Leverington Sports and Social Club. Please come along and show your support and help cheer on the 220 runners.