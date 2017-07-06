Family fun at Wisbech Tennis Club

Wisbech Tennis Club staged a Benenden festival family tournament on Sunday.

Ten pairs took part with each pair having a junior player aged between 9-13 playing with either a family member or a club member.

The aim of the tournament was to provide junior players with some match experience under the guidance of an adult partner. The players were split into two groups and played on a round robin basis.

Each game was played as a tie break for seven minutes, and there was some excellent tennis played from both the juniors and the adults.

The final was a very close game with some tight rallies between David with junior player Harry, playing Donald and junior player Gabriele, which Donald and Gabriele won 12 points to 9.

All the junior players were presented with a certificate.

For further information on the club, or how to join, please contact 07549 263767 or email wtcmembership@hotmail.co.uk