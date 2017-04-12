Fantastic response for Chatteris tennis open day

Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club were delighted with a great turn-out to their summer season open day, where free tennis was enjoyed by children and adults alike.

The club provided the tennis equipment for anyone wanting to try their hand at the sport for the first time, or indeed for those who have not played in a while.

Club members were on hand to provide guidance and help if required and the courts were consistently busy all afternoon with young children and their parents enjoying an afternoon of fun.

As a result of the open day, several families expressed an interest in becoming members of the club, which also offers the opportunity for juniors and adults to participate in the coaching courses held throughout the year.

During the afternoon, the club celebrated their recent award as the Tennis Club of the Year for Cambridgeshire, as declared by the Lawn Tennis Association, with the cutting of a specially-made ‘tennis court cake’.

New members, of all ages and abilities, are always welcome. For further details, call Karen on 01354 695014 or visit: www.chatteristennis.com