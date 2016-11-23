Father and son play in Wisbech 1st XV home defeat

Wisbech 5

Colchester 3rds 6

A disappointing performance at home in the Eastern Counties 1 League by Wisbech who were forced to make changes due to late call-offs on Saturday morning.

Wisbech simply did not turn up.

To their credit Colchester came to play and from the kick-off posed the home team a few questions. The visitors scored a penalty midway through the half to take the lead but by half-time James Patrick went over in the corner to ease Wisbech into a narrow lead at the break.

Once again Wisbech lost the referee as on numerous occasions they conceded technical penalties when in attacking positions.

Colchester scored a penalty shortly after the restart but Wisbech failed to break down the visitors’ defence and in the end it was a match that Wisbech lost rather than Colchester winning.

The day did have a ray of sunshine as it marked the debut at first team level for 17-year-old Henry Lankfer at no 6 and to make it a very special family day his father and Wisbech veteran Peter Lankfer came on as second half replacement.

Henry was certainly not out of place and looks to be a player with a good future.

Head coach Leonard Veenendaal was naturally extremely disappointed: “The result is disappointing, but the performance is probably more disappointing. I run the danger of being hauled over the coals by the administrators for saying the refereeing was below standard, which did not help our cause.

“But we have to put our hands up and I thought that we were pretty much second best in most departments.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Colchester. They thoroughly deserved the win and I don’t want to take the gloss off that for them. The players were obviously pretty disappointed after the game, because we know we didn’t play like we talked all week we were looking to do.”

The first team travel to Bury St Edmunds 3rds next weekend. Hopefully the away performance early this season at Ipswich will inspire the squad to put in a match winning performance.

March 46

Wisbech Wildcats 13

“Wisbech did not turn up on the day,” said a disappointed Wildcats skipper Olly Mackett. “March certainly wanted it more than us. No complaints: just a bad day at the office. We will regroup and look to avenge this defeat later on in the season.”

n Wisbech U13s travelled to Thorney and had a great result, despite being short of players, winning by eight tries to two. Tries were scored by Oliver Coles (4), Harvey Cross, George Kerr (2), and William Easton.