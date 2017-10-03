Fenland and March runners Draper and Burgess complete Frostbite debuts to remember

Fenland Running Club were out in force at the start of the new Frostbite Friendly League series of six 5-mile cross country races with 29 members at Riverside Runners’ first race in Priory Park, St Neots.

The 29 FRC runners helped make up 516 finishers from the 16 competing local clubs.

First home for the men in his first-ever appearance at a Frostbite was Shane Draper, followed immediately by Martin Jennings. First lady home was Ellen Connolly with Ann Trett close behind.

The remaining scoring runners were Sean Connolly, Richard Agger, Tim Chapman, Tom Richards and Paul Griffin for the men and Sarah Gauvin for the ladies.

Overall FRC finished 11th out of 16 clubs with the next race in early November at Nene Park in Peterborough.

Full results: Shane Draper 48th 31:04; Martin Jennings 49th 31;05; Sean Connolly 97th 33:16; Richard Agger 110th 33:51; Tim Chapman 129th 43:21; Tom Richards 146th 35:03; Paul Griffin 147th 35:03; Andre Pittock 165th 35:47; John Chapman 171st 36;03; Ellen Connolly 202nd 37:14; Ann Trett 209th 37;24; Tom Clough 228th 37:55; Sarah Gauvin 247th 38:27; Nicky Jennings 255th 38:42; Maire Kay 272nd 39:16; Elisabeth Sennitt-Clough 292nd 40:01; Carol Bowett 295th 40:06; Alan Bird 321st 41:05; Ian King 329th 41:15; Bob Hicks 336th 41:44; Derek Barsby 348th 42:31; Carol Slater-Garner 372nd 44:16; Denise Griffin 400th 45:31; Gemma Read 414th 46:31; Gilly Anderson 436th 47:35; Hannah Ryan 437th 47:40; Cheryl Chapman 449th 48:37; Neil Bailey 451st 48:50; Sarah Rippon 477th 52:31.

Also racing were Jane Greenwood and Sam Lyddiatt at the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon. Starting and finishing at the Lincolnshire Showground the route took in the Castle and Cathedral before returning. In a big field of over 1,500 finishers, Jane was 633rd and 5th LV60 in a time of 1:56:20 and Sam was 944th in 2:07:32.

l In his first Frostbite race on Sunday, March AC’s Dave Burgess led the team home to complete the course in 29 minutes 51 seconds, placing him 26th out of 516 runners.

Emma Tuck also had her debut race and pulled out all of the stops to finish in 85th place, 4th lady overall with a time of 32.46.

The juniors were out in force and the star of the day was Alfie McIntyre who completed the 1.5mile course in 7 minutes 34 seconds and 10th out of 198 runners.

Times: Seniors – Dave Burgess 29.51 (26th), Billy Bremner 30.01 (31st), Andy Cole 32.37 (78th), Toni Alcaraz 32.41 (81st), Michael Salter 32.42 (82nd), Emma Tuck 32.46 (85th), Andrew Larham 33.55 (111th), Rhys Davies 34.04 (122nd), Wayne Stimson 34.34 (132nd), Mark Cook 34.38 (135th) Mark Salmons 34.48 (141st), Darren Moat 36.01 (170th), Simon Render 37.21 (206th), Andrew Wool 37.51 (224th), Alan Brown 38.56 (263rd) Martin Gardner 39.07 (269th), Brian Goodenough 39.31 (280th), Mark Darlow 40.20 (300th), Mike Boxhall 41.35 (333rd), Tina Lambert 44.41 (383rd), Gaelle Bryant 45.01 (391st), Agnese Josta 46.37 (417th), Fred Amps 46.58 (426th), Mark Oakerbee 47.01 (427th), Bill Swadling 47.12 (430th), Pat Brown 52.08 (473rd), Juniors – Alfie McIntyre 07.34 (10th), Liam Lambert 08.21 (37th), Luke Gardner 08.54 (71st), Luke Cumbridge 09.06 (81st), Oliver Harding 10.28 (146th), Lily Fiveash 10.36 (151st), Serge Lambert 10.49 (160th), Megan Davies 11.41 (182nd), Bronwen Davies 12.16 (189th), Alex Cartwright 12.45 (192nd).