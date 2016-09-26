Fenland club completes a Round Norfolk Relay hat-trick

Fenland Running Club’s endeavours in the 200-mile Round Norfolk Relay were rewarded when the official results revealed FRC had again won the Mixed Team category which makes it three out of three in consecutive years that they have won this category.

Tom Richards had a terrific first time run and completed the PZU Warsaw Marathon finishing 1,420th of 5,924 finishers in a time of 3:40:34.

At the Pinchbeck 10K Mike Barnsdale Memorial Run, hosted by Spalding Tri-Club, Sam Lyddiatt was 89th in 52:53 and Tracey Else was 102nd in 55:05 with a finishing field of 167 runners.

At the Monster Racing Half Marathon in Ely, with 102 finishers, Carol Bowett was 17th overall but scooped third lady with a new PB of 1:52:07. Sarah Rippon was 72nd in 2:21:33 and Stephen Brunton was 84th in 2:40:00.

At the Pinewood Park Leisure Super Sprint Triathlon at Sheringham, the 300m swim, 17K cycle and 3K run elements saw 147 finishers with Alan Bird finishing 30th in 56:39, Paul Griffin 85th in 1:08:46, Jay Gilbert 93rd in 1:10:03, Denise Griffin 102nd in 1:13:22 and Sharon Bird 118th in 1:16:32.

* March AC crossed the RNR finish line in 23 hours and 39 minutes, eighth place overall out of 58 teams.

With 17 runners and supported by cyclists and support vehicles and time keepers, the race started on Saturday Morning where Jevan Robertson set off to race to Hunstanton. With extreme weather conditions Jevan gave the team a great start completing the 16.3 miles in 1 hour 59 minutes.

The team kept on schedule throughout the race and Geraldine Larham won the 1st lady prize running leg 9 from Horsey to Belton a 16.6 mile route which she completed in 1 hour 53 minutes. Billy Bremner gave the team an extra boost by running from Schole to Thetford, almost 20 miles, in 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Times: Leg 1 Kings Lynn to Hunstanton ,16.3 miles Jevan Robertson 1.59.09 (12th) Leg 2 Hunstanton to Burnham Overy ,14.06 miles Mick Stacey 1.42.59 (14th) Leg 3 Burnham Overy to Wells, 5,7 miles Dave Tuffnail 43.19 (10th) Leg 4 Wells to Cley 11.1 miles Debra Wait 1.24.04 (18th) Leg 5 Cley to Cromer 10.8 miles Andrew Barwick 1.28.23 (19th) Leg 6 Cromer to Mundesley 7.9 miles Clyde Stratton 56.57 (14th) Leg 7 Mundesley to Lessingham 9.2 miles Wayne Stimson 1.04.58 (16th) Leg 8 Lessingham to Horsey 7.5 miles Paul Hensby 50.48 (8th) Leg 9 Horsey to Belton 16.6 miles Geraldine Larham 1.53.51 (15th) Leg 10 Belton to Earsham 18.1 miles Lee Carey 2.13.05 (19th) Leg 11 Earsham to Schole 12.4 miles Andrew Larham 1.24.05 (12th) Leg 12 Schole to Thetford 19.6 miles Billy Bremner 2.08.36 (8th) Leg 13 Thetford to Feltwell 13.2 miles Toni Alcaraz 1.32.31 (12th) Leg 14 Feltwell to Wissington 7.2 miles Justin Elvidge 51.30 (16th) Leg 15 Wissington to Downham Market 10.5 miles Karen Patterson 1.14.10 (18th) Leg 16 Downham Market to Stowbridge 5.4 miles Nick Okerika 40.51 (19th) Leg 17 Stowbridge to Kings Lynn 11.7 miles Simon Render 1.30.20 (34th).