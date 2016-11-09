Fenland club’s Jennings heads runners at Peterborough

Fenland Running Club were out in force with 33 members amongst the 533 finishers at the second Frostbite Friendly League race hosted by Bushfield Joggers with a new five-mile off-road course at Nene Park, Ferry Meadows, Peterborough.

Some finished having only joined the club after completing the ‘Get Running’ beginner’s course in June. First finisher for the men was Martin Jennings who was 31st. First lady home was Ellen Connolly who was 212th.

FRC FRostbite

Full results: Martin Jennings 31st 30:21; Rod Sinnott 72nd 32:33; Tim Chapman 108th 33:48; Tom Richards 129th 34:18; Dan Wate 151st 34:53; Stuart Follen 154th 34:58; John Chapman 185th 36:05; Ellen Connolly 212th 37:01; Paul Wiegand 230th 37:37; Ian King 240th 37:48; Ann Trett 244th 37:57; Maire Irlam 247th 38:08; Dean Clark 248th 38:09; Justin Brown 276th 38:51; Nicky Jennings 282nd 39:03; Ian Milburn 288th 39:19; Sarah Gauvin 289th 39:19; Neil Bailey 358th 42:12; Jay Gilbert 362nd 42:32; Jane Greenwood 367th 42:54; Gemma Rose 384th 43:45; Derek Barsby 392nd 44:14; Larissa Follen 440th 46:39; Joanne Clarke 463rd 48:24; Gilly Anderson 465th 48:46; Julia Oram 474th 49:36; Carly Read 488th 50:40; Gemma Read 490th 50:53; James Calvert 491st 50:53; Sarah Rippon 492nd 50:55; Judy Seale 498th 52:45; Cheryl Baird 504th 53:42; Jayne Sinnott 533rd 69;03.

On Saturday, Andre Pittock took part in the King’s Forest 50K Ultra near Bury St Edmunds and organised by Positive Steps Wellbeing and was 33rd in a field of 82 finishers in a time of 5:13:53. The previous Sunday, Sarah Rippon completed the Stort 30 Mile Ultra in Bishop Stortford in a time of 6:56:01.

* March Seniors secured fifth place overall in the Frostbite race out of 16 local clubs and to date increased their placing to fifth after two races. The juniors came 11th placing them 12th overall to date. Sean Stacey was the star for the juniors crossing the line in 37th place out of 224 runners.

Times, Seniors: Billy Bremner 30:37 (34th), Michael Salter 32:06 (59th), Andrew Larham 32:16 (62nd), Mick Stacey 32:40 (77th), Lee Carey 32:57 (84th), Geraldine Larham 33:33 (100th), Mike Boxall 33:53 (115th), Rhys Davies 33:57 (118th), Wayne Stimson 33:59 (120th), Toni Alcaraz 34:31 (138th), Debra Wait 34:35 (141st), Mark Salmons 34:43 (146th), Justin Showell 35:18 (163rd), Karen Patterson 35:50 (175th), Jonathan Farrow 35:54 (178th), Darren Moat 36:30 (200th), Phil Beldom 37:03 (214th), Nik Okerika 37:35 (227th), Hugh Harris 38:14pb (252nd), Martin Gardner 39:51 (303rd), Harry Littlemore 40:11 (311th), Laura Webb 41:04pb (335th), Malcolm Hunt 41:16 (341st), Tina Lambert 43:04 (371st), Dawn Veal 43:20 (373rd), Mark Darlow 43:42 (383rd), Michelle Seward 43.48 (388th), Fay Scrivener 45:42 (424th), Bill Swadling 46:06 (433rd), Megan Stacey 46:40 (442nd), Gaelle Bryant 46:45 (443rd), Mark Oakerbee 47:14 (449th), Fred Amps 47.48 (459th), Suzanne Orr 48.56pb.(469th). Juniors: Sean Stacey 7:54 (37th), Liam Lambert 8:06 (47th), Luke Cumbridge 8:21 (61st), Alfie Skinner 9:15 (121st), Andrew Lee 9:28 (137th), Paul Bryant 9:32 (140th), Qyv Alcaraz 9:34 (141st), Kyle Sharman 9:38 (145th), Lily Fiveash 9:43 (147th), Jacob Pooley 10:26 (177th), Serge Lambert 10:26 (178th), Kacey Sharman 10:45 (190th), Bronwyn Davies 10:52(196th), Alex Cartwright 11:11 (205th), Maddy Boxall 11.13 (206th), Oliver Harris 11:30 (211th), Harry Crowe 11:44 (213th).