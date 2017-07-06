Fenland Flyers book their place in national finals

A number of trampolinists from the Fenland Flyers’ elite squad have booked their place in the national finals in November.

Eight squad members made the four-hour journey to Temple Park, in South Shields, for the latest qualifying round after an excellent display at Cardiff two weeks earlier.

On the club’s latest achievement, head coach Adele Broda said: “This has been the most amazing start to the season.

“With two more qualifying rounds to go Jasmine (Hailes-Pope), Jordan (Broda), Alana (Pritchard), Julianas (Jonusas) and Ella (Wilson) have already secured their place in this year’s league finals at the Velodrome in London.”

Pritchard and Wilson were first to compete and both girls produced two brilliant routines to secure themselves a place in the top eight of their age group.

After the final round, Pritchard was awarded third spot while Wilson just missed out on a medal in fourth.

Phoebe Stubbings was a lot more confident this time around and controlled her nerves and produced two stable routines to put her in 24th place.

In the afternoon, Broda and Jonusas competed in the 15-16 years and 13-14 years respectively.

Both boys were a little shaky in their warm-ups, but pulled off two stunning routines in competition to put them in the final round of their group.

Their displays saw Broda claim top spot, while Jonusas was second.

Senior girls Hailes-Pope, Emma Fountain and Emma Shearer also didn’t disappoint, with the younger members of the team supporting them throughout.

Hailes-Pope was first in the L3 17-18 category, Fountain finished fourth in the L3 19+ and Shearer just missed a place in the final round but still came a very respectable tenth.

The club’s next two qualifiers take place in September and October, with the finals in November.

Fenland Flyers offer trampoline lessons to all ages and ability.

Anyone wanting more information should contact Adele on 07850831825 or email: fenlandflyers@hotmail.co.uk