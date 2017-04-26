Fenland runner Martin’s marvellous London Marathon time

Eight Fenland Running Club runners took part in the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, which had 45,401 finishers.

It saw the club’s second sub three-hour result in as many weeks when Martin Jennings took almost three minutes off his PB with a superb run of 2:54:10.

Rod Sinnott, Martin Jennings, Ryan Jones

The next two men to finish were Ryan Jones and Rod Sinnott with a new PB. First lady home was Sarah Gauvin.

Three FRC runners were running for charities of their choice: Luke Pinner, running his first ever marathon, in aid of Antinatal Results and Choices (ARC); Larissa Follen and Denise Griffin (first time marathoner) both ran in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support.

Full results: Martin Jennings 1,173rd 2:54:10 (PB); Ryan Jones 2,077th 3:01:26; Rod Sinnott 3,036th 3:10:02 (PB); Sarah Gauvin 7,015th 3:33:59; Paul Fysh 19,991st 4:27:46; Luke Pinner 24,228th 4:44:32; Larissa Follen 24,730th 4:46:27; Denise Griffin 25,978th 4:51:54.

l March AC had some strong 2017 London Marathon performances in perfect weather conditions.

Geraldine Larham got a personal best time of 3 hours 6 minutes and 45 seconds finishing 125th lady overall as did Toni Alcaraz crossing the line in 3.13.15 and 245th lady.

Times: Geraldine Larham 3:06:45pb, (2,614th) Mick Stacey 3:09:01, (2,907th) Toni Alcaraz 3:13:15, (3,472nd) Mike Boxall 3:14:30, (3,686th) Jevan Robertson 3:16:09, Karen Patterson 3:17:36, (4,211th) Peter West 3:33:01, (6,839th) Phil Beldom 3:53:44, (11,412th) Ed Palmer 4:08:32, Tina Lambert 4:58:18, Pat Norris 5:04:58, (28,868th) Rachel Boxall 5:05:18, (28,929th) Twanette Richmond 5:09:48, (29,768th) Sarah Westbrook 5:22:47.