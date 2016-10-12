Fenland runner Plume’s smoking Perkins performance

The Perkins Great Eastern Run is the big event of the year for local clubs, attracting around 4,000 runners, and Fenland Running Club had 28 members complete the fast, flat half marathon course around Peterborough city centre.

For some of the newer runners like Hannah Ryan and Sam Henriques, it was the first time they had tackled such a distance, while 10 of the 28 achieved a PB. The first runner home for FRC was Andrew Plume, who finished 126th in a PB.

Graham Milham ran as the 1:40:00 pacer and judged it perfectly to bring runners around him home just 14 seconds inside the target time in 1:39:46.

Full results: Andrew Plume 126th 1:21:47 (PB); Tim Chapman 272nd 1:27:57; Rod Sinnott 462nd 1:34:06; Martin Jennings 464th 1:34:07; John Chapman 522nd 1:35:09 (PB); Lewis Saunders 592nd 1:36:29; Bethan Everson 668th 1:38:01; Richard Agger 723rd 1:39:11 (PB); Graham Milham 763rd 1:39:46; John Shaw 805th 1:40:34; Ellen Connolly 904th 1:42:44 (PB); Ian Milburn 1,059th 1:44:47; Jay Gilbert 1,271st 1:48:06 (PB); Paulina Zub 1,302nd 1:48:29; Paul Griffin 1,315th 1:48:40; Carol Bowett 1,433rd 1:50:22 (PB); Richard Williams 1,592nd 1:52:21; Sam Lyddiatt 1.596th 1:52:23 (PB); Jane Greenwood 1,545th 1:51:44 (PB); Pam Reynolds 1,607th 1:52:32 (PB); Marc Martin 1,748th 1:54:19 (PB); Aaron Petts 2,208th 2:00:01; Jon Rowell 2,287th 2:00:58; Larissa Follen 2,506th 2:04:46; Joanne Clarke 3,134th 2:15:43; Sam Henriques 3,349th 2:20:02; Hannah Ryan 3,369th 2:20:38; Carol Slater-Garner 3,762nd 2:31:01.

Over in Derbyshire, Sally King also completed her first half marathon at the Tissington Half Marathon out of 350 runners. Sally’s husband Ian also ran and Sally recorded 2:47:16.

Richard Hammond and Paul Arnold achieved decent times in the Budapest 10K on Sunday. With over 3,400 runners, Richard finished in 29th place and 3rd in the MV40 catergory in a time of 38:35. Paul, in his first competitive race for a couple of years, ran an impressive 45:36 and finished in 173rd.

March AC’s Toni Alcaraz knocked four minutes off her previous personal best time at the Great Eastern half marathon.

She crossed the line in 1 hour 30 minutes and 44 seconds, a great run. First home for the club was Melissa Neal in 1 hour 24 minutes and 38 seconds, placing her 187th overall. Some of the juniors took part in the fun run and Brandon Pearce led them home in 20 minutes and 3 seconds.

Times: Melissa Neal 1:24:38, Mick Stacey 1:27:23, Justin Elvidge 1:27:35, Billy Bremner 1:30:44, Toni Alcaraz 1:30:44pb, David Tuffnail 1:36:16, Karen Patterson 1:36:36, Justin Showell 1:37:45, Brian Harding 1:39:13, Simon Render 1:49:21, Teilo Pearce 1:58:12pb, Laura Webb 1:58:20pb, Gaelle Bryant 1:58:44, Jon Long 2:02:18, Harry Littlemore 2:04:20, Pat Norris 2:09:03, Phil Cole 2:09:09pb, Chris Brown 2:09:50, Fay Scrivener 2:12:37, Tina Lambert 2:19:05, Mark Oakerbee 2:22:33, Sally Mills 2:24:55pb. Fun Run: Brandon Pearce 20:03pb, Hugo Bryant 20:21, Liam Lambert 21:28, Paul Bryant 24:44, Serge Lambert 28:34.

Andrew (1:33:15) and Geraldine (1:29:49) Larham travelled to Oxford for the half marathon; in the Wimpole Hall half marathon Tom Orr was first home with 1:55:37, followed by Michelle Seward 2:08:41 and Suzanne Orr 2:39:28; while Phil Beldom had a marathon PB at York, 3 hours 49 minutes and 36 seconds.