Fenland runner Plume smokes to Leverington George Munday 10K fifth spot

Twenty three Fenland Running Club members took to the local roads around Leverington in the inaugural running of the Three Counties Running Club’s George Munday 10K on Sunday (see page 75 for more).

In a field of 198 finishers, Andrew Plume was first FRC runner home in fifth place in a time of 37:21. First lady was Elisabeth Sennitt Clough in 37th place and a time of 47:28. Despite the bitterly cold strong northerly wind, nine FRC runners clocked PB times the biggest of all being Carol Slater-Garner who knocked nearly six minutes off her previous best.

Jane Greenwood was first in her category of FV60+ and Shane Draper and John Shaw were first and second MV46+ respectively and Roger Williams was second MV60+.

Full results: Andrew Plume 5th 37:21; Shane Draper 9th 39:28; John Shaw 12th 41:25 (PB); Richard Hammond 29th 46:09; Tim Clough 30th 46:14; Richard Williams 46th 48:31; Steve Bennington 52nd 49:11; Jon Rowell 57th 49:41 (PB); Bob Hicks 63rd 50:32 (PB); Aaron Petts 64th 50:41 (PB); Jane Greenwood 65th 50:47 (PB); Roger Wsilliams 76th 52:15; Emma Smith 78th 52:46 (PB); Stacie Youngs 89th 53:48 (PB); Carol Slater-Garner 96th 54:27 (PB); Julie Garner 115th 56:54; Vani Mauremootoo 117th 57:00; Gilly Anderson 132nd 59:35; Joanne Clarke 147th 1:01:17; Lucy Hicks 158th 1:03:12 (PB); Paula Connolly 181st 1:09:52.

Fenland Running Club will be holding their AGM on Tuesday, November 28, at their headquarters, Wisbech Rugby Club, after a shorter than normal club night training session.

Photo: Andrew Plume (left) and Andrew Brett (Ramsey Road Runners) battling for fifth place.