Fenland runners out in force at popular King’s Lynn GEAR race

Fenland Running Club were out in force at the ASDA Foundation Great East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10K in King’s Lynn on Sunday with 34 runners taking part among the 2,100 finishers in the sell-out event.

For some it was a ‘short race’ after their weeks of marathon training, some chasing PBs and, for others, the longest race ever since joining the club.

Martin Jennings and Ryan Jones both went sub 40-minutes after last week’s London Marathon and Claudia Milburn was the first FRC lady home.

Daniel Spiller had a great first-ever 10K with 43:02 and Claudia Milburn, Hannah Ryan, Carol Bowett, Gilly Anderson and Jane Clarke all took PBs.

Once again, Ian Milburn and Jane Greenwood both excelled for the club by taking first place in their MV70 and FV60 age groups.

Full results: Martin Jennings 33rd 37:25; Ryan Jones 76th 39:42; Rod Sinnott 91st 40:56; Chris Rose 118th 41:54; Daniel Spiller 158th 43:02; Richard Agger 189th 43:40; Claudia Milburn 200th 44:09 (PB); Ellen Connolly 259th 45:32; Carol Bowett 301st 46;29 (PB); Ian Milburn 305th (1st MV70) 46:34; Ann Trett 332nd 47:10; Nicky Jennings 360th 48:00; Richard Hammond 457th 49:35; Ian King 561st 50:55; Pam Reynolds 617th 51:03; Jane Greenwood 643rd (1st FV60) 51:21; Sam Lyddiatt 807th 54:02; Denise Griffin 865th 54:50; Paul Griffin 866th 54:51; Jane Clarke 1,042 56:05 (PB); Gemma Read 1,052nd 56:33; Aaron Petts 1,022nd 57:01; Sharon Bird 1,222nd 58:42; Gilly Anderson 1,333rd 59:53; Hannah Ryan 1,224 58:44 (PB); Sarah Gauvin 1,299th 1:01:01; Melissa Millward 1,300th, 1:01:01; Carol Slater-Garner 1,459th 1:02:10; Barbara Welbourn 1,475th; 1:02:24; John Welbourn; Lucy Hicks 1,675th 1:06:18; Sam Henriques 1,785th 1:09:03; Sally King 1,961st 1:15:49; Kristy Brown 2,038th 1:22;46.