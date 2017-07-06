Fenland Running Club athletes are honoured

The summer season continued for Fenland Running Club at the March AC Whitemoor five-mile race on Sunday and many of the members made it even harder by partying late into the night on Saturday at a hog roast and disco at an awards evening at Wisbech Rugby Club headquarters.

Award winners were: John Chapman (club champion); Gilly Anderson (new member); Neil Bailey (Hayden Practice); Nigel Seale (most improved male runner); Gemma and Carly Read (most improved female runner, joint award); Graham Milham and Maire Irlam (best summer time-trial, male and female); Lewis Saunders and Carol Bowett (best winter time-trial, male and female); Dean Clark (Round Norfolk Relay); Martin Jennings (best summer 5k Grand Prix Series); Derick Barsby and Sarah Rippon (Frostbite Friendly League runner of the series male and female); Tom Richards (Geoff Tye overseas marathon); Andrew Plume (best male marathon); Sarah Gauvin (best female marathon); Graham Milham and Carly Read (Jane Tagney Memorial Mile male and female); Ethan Follen and Judy Seale (Jane Tagney Memorial Mile Hurriers, male and female); Andrew Plume and Bethan Everson (best performance in an open road race, male and female).