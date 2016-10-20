Fenland Running Club honeymooners tackle Hawaii 5k

Honeymoon couple Mrs and Mrs Brown (previously known as Justin Brown and Kristy Burton) packed their Fenland Running Club vests in their honeymoon luggage and flew the FRC flag at the Wiki Wiki 5k in Hawaii.

Honeymoon couple Mrs and Mrs Brown (previously known as Justin Brown and Kristy Burton) packed their Fenland Running Club vests in their honeymoon luggage and flew the FRC flag at the Wiki wiki 5k in Hawaii. All off road, it was hot! hot! hot! not to mention up hill!. Justin was 21st in a time of 24.03 and Kristy 63rd in 35.09 out of a field of 102. Meanwhile, Paulina Zub chased a new PB in Gdansk in Poland. Having come close at the Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough the week before, Paulina's determination to better her time was rewarded on a visit home when she represented Fenland RC in the Gdansk Half Marathon Gdansk half marathon on Sunday and achieved a new PB in time of 1:47:39. With a fairly flat course the running conditions were good overall although windy on the return loop back to the shelter of the City centre for the finish. Ian King was the sole FRC runner at the opening 5K race of the Ryston Runners XC Series at Shouldham Warren on Sunday and finished in a time of 23:24.

