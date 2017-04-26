Fenland Running Club launch spring relay at West Walton

Fenland Running Club launched a new event on Easter Monday with the inaugural running of the Green Thumb FRC Spring Relay, a relay of four runners each doing a 5K lap starting and finishing by West Walton Church with race headquarters at West Walton Village Hall.

With 20 teams of four runners there were some very quick times recorded with 10 runners breaking the 20-minute barrier.

The fastest male prize went to Darren Hire of Thorney RC and the fastest female prize to Bethan Everson of Fenland RC in times of 18.31 and 19.15 respectively.

Team winner was ‘March G Force’ from March AC in the Mixed Team category with an overall time of 1:19:23 and impressive individual times by Toni Alcaraz (19:43), Geraldine Larham (20:29), Andrew Larham (19:17) and Michael Stacey (19:54).

Second and third finishing were ‘Fenland Speedwell’ (1:20:50; Sean Connolly, Ann Trett, Bethan Everson, and Graham Milham) and ‘Thorney Fast Boys’ (1:21:54; Dean Houlton, Richard Coles, Andy Cowling and Darren Hire). March AC also scooped awards for best Age Graded Percentage performances for male and female runners with Andrew Larham 82.5% and Lavinia Seward 80.3%.

Other awards: Fastest Male Team award: ‘Thorney Fast Boys’, Dean Houlton (19:00), Richard Coles (21:02), Andy Cowling (23:21) and Darren Hire (18:31); fastest Female Team: ‘4Midable Ladies’ of Maire Irlam (22:15), Sarah Gauvin (21:54), Ellen Connolly (22:45) and Carol Bowett (22:14) of FRC.

FRC star runner Andrew Plume took part in the Boston (Lincs) Marathon.

In a field of 412 finishers, Andrew finished in an incredible fifth place in a stunning new PB time of 2:48:06.