Fenland Running Club’s Graham knocks chunks off his personal best

Fenland Running Club’s Graham Milham smashed five minutes off his personal best at the Asics Greater Manchester Marathon on Sunday.

In almost ideal conditions, Milham finished in a time of 3.17.03 (1,055th) as an entry of 8,686 runners got the spring marathon season underway.

However, first home for FRC was Sean Connolly, who finished 582nd in a time of 3.06.38.

Ann Trett was 2,983rd in 3.45.54, Keith White 4,398th in 4.02.54 and Neil Bailey 6,635th in 4.40.54.

Marathon preparations by other FRC members were in evidence on Sunday when seven runners completed the 20 miles of the undulating Bedford Harriers Oakley 20 which had reached the race limit entry of 1,000.

Although treating this as a training run for his Boston (UK) Marathon on Easter Monday, Andrew Plume cruised to a 12th place finish and second in his age group. Martin Jennings added a two-mile warm-up before the race, again as additional mileage for preparation for the Virgin Money London Marathon later in April, to finish 29th and sixth in his age group. Also preparing for London were Rod Sinnott, Sarah Gauvin and Carol Bowett. Sarah Gauvin and Maire Irlam were both fourth in their age groups. Full results: Andrew Plume 12th 2.09.18; Martin Jennings 29th 2.15.07; Rod Sinnott 136th 2.32.19; Tom Richards 143rd 2.33.08; Sarah Gauvin 199th 2.39.33; Maire Irlam 242nd 2.44.04; Carol Bowett 469th 3.04.33.

March Athletics Club’s Mike and Rachel Boxall also took part in the Manchester Marathon.

Mike crossed the finish line in an impressive three hours 12 minutes and 48 seconds to give him 830th place overall.

Rachel, competing in her first marathon, came 7,567th with a time of five hours, three minutes and 16 seconds.

The Oakley 20-mile road race saw four March AC runners complete the course.

First home was Tom Orr in three hours and two minutes, followed by Dawn Veal 3.13, Gaelle Bryant 3.23 and Suzanne Orr 4.15.

Jon Long went further afield and completed the Madrid Half Marathon in a time of one hour 59 minutes and 44 seconds while Amy Ellis stayed closer to home to complete the Cambourne 10k in a time of 58 minutes and 54 seconds.