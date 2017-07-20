Fenland Running Club’s Martin continues fine form in 10k

Continuing his excellent form, Fenland Running Club’s Martin Jennings raced to 11th place in the St Ives 10k in 36.22.

This time placed him second in his class on a warm and windy morning that took runners around the airfield at Wyton and over some rough terrain.

He was able to out-run many younger competitors and his time stands as a mark of his determination and commitment to training.

Joining him on the start line was club-mate Tim Chapman who clocked 42-30 (63rd) in a field of 590 finishers.

The out-and-back course gave the two men a chance to encourage each other as they passed in opposite directions near the halfway point.

Sarah Rippon recorded a dazzling time in Chester at the Delva Divas ladies only triathlon which was a 750m swim, 25k bike and 5k run.

Rippon’s delight was a PB time for all three elements with 17.52 for the swim, 59.26 for bike and a sub-30 28.25 for the 5k at the end and, with transitions, a total time of 1:50:03 placing her 152nd out of 271 ladies.

March Athletic Club also pitched up at the St Ives 10k, which was hosted by Hunts AC.

In humid and blustery conditions, March’s female athletes continued their superb form, bringing back female vet +45 and female ladies team.

First home for the club was Billy Bremer in 24th place in 37.42, and first Lady home in 69th place, and taking vet 45, was Geraldine Larham in 42.45.

Geraldine, Karen Patterson and Laura Webb also took the ladies team prize.

The remaining runners were: 46th Justin Elvidge 41.02 (season’s best), 64th Wayne Stimson 43.32, 72nd Karen Patterson 42.59, 104th Andrew Larham 45.38, 153rd Daniel Barber 47.47, 242nd Laura Webb 51.21 and 294th Jon Long 53.16.