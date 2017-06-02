Fenland trampoliners Flying for 10 years

Some 13 clubs from the East Midlands and Eastern region came together to help celebrate Fenland Flyers Trampoline Club’s 10th birthday.

There were more than 280 competitors, some of whom competed for the first time in the novice section, and the elite performers used this competition to try out new routines before putting them on the circuit in the next couple of weeks.

Fenland Flyers entered 50 children into the competition, half of them competing for the first time. The children had put in a lot of hard work to get their routines right and it paid off with 21 individual placings and six team medals.

The club would like to say a massive thank you to Eastern Rent A Van for the use of a van to transport equipment to and from the venue and also to their ‘amazing team’ of parents who helped to set up and take down equipment over the weekend, made cakes and sandwiches to sell on the day and donated tombola prizes. “Without all their help and support the event would not take place,” they said.

Money raised over the weekend will enable the club to buy three more heavy duty crash mats and two safety push-in mats.

If you would like to join the club, please contact Adele on 07850 831825 or email fenlandflyers@hotmail.co.uk