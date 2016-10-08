Fiveash beats March squash title holder Warren

Matthew Fiveash regained the title from holder Avi Warren when March Squash Club held the finals of its 2016 annual club championships.

Warren had made it into the finals for a second year to try and defend his title from team mate Fiveash who has held the trophy for many years in the past.

The match kicked off to an intense start with Avi trying to put work into the legs of Fiveash who was firing on all cylinders from the offset and punished any loose shots, clinching the first game. The second was a similar affair with Fiveash showing his experience around the court.

In the third Avi took the game to a nail biting tie breaker at 10-10, however Fiveash claimed the third game 14-12, crowning him champion once again.

In the Plate Final Tim Fitches got his revenge over Gary White, a rematch from last year’s final in a fantastic 3-2 showdown. The Handicap competition was won by Nick Pooley 2-0 over White in an excellent display of top quality squash.

In the third and fourth place play off Pooley beat Chris Parsons in an epic battle 3-2.

The awards ceremony was followed by the AGM. Parsons remains club chairman for the second year along with other committee members taking up their usual roles and a couple of new faces joining.

MSC are located next to March Cricket Club and welcome new members.