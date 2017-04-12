Fiveash retains March squash crown

Matt Fiveash retained his title at the annual Robert Lefevre Handicap Tournament.

Hosted by March Squash Club, the event is designed to give all players an equal chance of winning.

Newcomer Adam Thomason was looking to beat Fiveash in the final after narrowly losing 2-1 to the same player in the group stages.

Despite having a 27-point deficit against his younger opponent, Fiveash took the spoils in the opening game.

Tiredness was starting to settle into the legs of both players, who had already played five matches throughout the day.

Despite Thomason giving it his all, Fiveash claimed the second game to take the title.

Thanks go out to all the players and tournament sponsor Ed Lefevre.

March Squash Club has a wide variety of events open to members of all standards and the club welcomes everyone to give the sport a go.