Former Wisbech Grammar pupil Price makes Scotland bow

There was a double celebration for the rugby players from Wisbech Grammar School.

After securing a huge 65-14 victory in the morning, the school then watched former pupil Alistair Price come off the bench to make his debut for Scotland and help them to a 43-16 win over Georgia.

Price, who left Wisbech Grammar School in 2012, made an immediate impact when, only three minutes into his debut, he tapped a penalty which eventually led to Scotland adding a sixth try.

Head of rugby Alex Laybourne said: “To see an Old Wisbechean represent their country shows a lot about the rugby development of pupils here at Wisbech Grammar School.

“Ali Price was playing rugby here only five years ago and I hope that his accomplishments will provide more inspiration to our pupils.”

Earlier in the day, Wisbech had gone a try behind against Robert Clack.

But Oliver Mann, who scored a total of 40 points and four tries, responded with a penalty and a converted try of his own.

A dominant display upfront, led by vice-captain Ben York, gave Wisbech a platform to play from; and with Henry Thornton controlling the territory it was not long until more points were added. Bradley Hutler added a second try, converted by Mann, who also added another try of his own and a second penalty to move Wisbech into a 25-7 lead at half-time.

After the interval, George Lemon scored an early try from his own half before captain Henry Thornton bundled over to extend the lead further.

Two more Mann tries sandwiched a Robert Clack try, before Arran Shipley scored his first try to round off an impressive victory.

Elsewhere, the under-12s completed back-to-back wins with a 45-35 success over Robert Clack.