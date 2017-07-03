Funding boost for Three Counties Running Club

Three Counties Running Club has taken the next massive step in its development after receiving some funding from Sport England.

The organisation has recognised the value the club is bringing to the local area of Wisbech, Long Sutton and Downham through its beginners groups and awarded the club a £5,154 grant for additional training aids and running equipment to host its own 5k and 10k races.

Three Counties Running Club chairman, Richard Betts, said: “This is a massive boost to our club in its early development that will help put Three Counties Running Club on the map.

“Credit should go to Gary Bligh’s coaching leadership and desire to encourage as many local people into the sport of running as possible.

“I’d encourage anyone thinking of either starting or coming back to running, to attend one of our friendly, welcoming sessions, held on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays.”

The club first opened its doors to new and experienced runners in February of last year and, with the support of Lauren Bremner and Active Fenland, now has more than one hundred members.

Three Counties first-ever 10k race is currently being planned for October 1 from Leverington Sports and Social Club.

To further demonstrate the excellent work being carried out by the coaching team, Maisie Macdonald won her first Inter-District Junior Athletics Championship races at both the 200m and 800m distances, hosted at Peterborough Athletics track, following some excellent coaching on race starts by Sue George.

The club also won at the local Green Wheel Relay race, hosted by GPAN, with the ladies senior team, captained by Tracey Else, taking the honours.

Three Counties meet on a Monday, Wednesday and hold beginners groups continuously throughout the year.

Further details can be found by visiting the club’s website at: www.threecountiesrc.org