Garnering best Leverington Three Counties St Neots Half time

On a very chilly, frosty start to Sunday morning Three Counties Running Club were taking to the roads and woodlands with runners participating in the St Neots Half Marathon and Shouldham Cross Country Series.

St Neots Half Marathon turned out to be a sunny, calm day.

The 13.1 miles of good surfaces and a few slow, long inclines, was made better by the last two miles being all downhill.

First home for TCRC in a time of 2:08:54 was Chris Garner. Paul Stratford and Adele O’Connor crossed the line with Sarah-Jane Macdonald after supporting her the entire way with her 12 Half Marathons Challenge for Cancer Research crossing the line together in a time of 2:16:35.

Sunday also saw a frosty start to the 2nd Shouldham XC Series with 18 TCRC members taking part in the two-lap 9k course.

Under-17 runner Morgan Harrison ran in the 4.5k race finishing fourth in his age group in a fantastic time of 17:37.

Three Counties Running Club are next flying the flag on November 26 in the Hereward Relays and also have The Santa Run on December 23. Check out Facebook and TCRC website for further details.