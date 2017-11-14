Garry grabs March Marlins gold and regional records

Eight swimmers from March Marlins competed in the Swim England Masters National Championships at Ponds Forge.

Leading the way in the 45-49 year age group was Garry Mavin, gaining a gold and regional record in the 100m butterfly.

Dannii Rayner

He followed this with a silver in the 50m butterfly and a bronze twinned with a regional record in the 100m freestyle. Garry was also part of a successful team who won gold in the 4x50m medley relay.

Next up, Mark Thompson, swimming in the 25-29 year age category, gained bronze in the 400m IM, 200m backstroke and 4x100m medley relay. Martyn Fresher, competing in the 55-59 year age group, won bronze in the 100m IM, plus gold and a regional record as part of the 4x50m mixed medley team.

Andrew Fresher, performing in the 50-55 year age section, managed an impressive fourth position in the 50m breaststroke, narrowly missing third.

Hayley Turner achieved gold in the 4x50m freestyle relay and silver in the 4x50m IM relay, the latter race smashing a regional record by four seconds. Bronze was picked up by the women’s 4x 100m freestyle relay also.

Emily Morris and Katie McGowen made their National debut in the women’s 72+4x200m free relay, gaining a silver medal in addition to various personal best (PB) times. All swimmers, apart from Andrew Fresher and Ross Wisby represented Team Anglia Masters, clinching 11 gold medals, 11 silver, 15 bronze and 17 East Region records.

Meanwhile, Marlins swimmer, Dannii Rayner, competed in the East Region Winter Championships last weekend, produced three strong backstroke races, leading her to the final of the 200m backstroke.

Consequently, Dannii came third, winning bronze, meaning Marlins completed the competition joint 17th in the medal table for the entire East Region.

A phenomenal achievement as 68 clubs and over 9,000 swimmers were in attendance.

l Marlins hosted the second round of their middle distance club championships. The 200m freestyle events saw first positions from Elliotte Ledger, Ross Wisby, Connor Rickard, Thomas Hanley, Reece Simpson, Katie McGowen, Molly McGowen, Jessica Shaw, Charlotte Shaw, Jessica Rayner and Weronika Mikolajewska.

Taking part in the 400 IM were Elliotte Ledger, Ross Wisby, Daniel Riches, Louis Beningfield, Jessica Shaw, Charlotte Shaw, Jessica Rayner, Rebecca Jordan, Molly McGowen, Georgia Ambrose and Hannah Jordan, with firsts being claimed by Ledger, Wisby, both Shaw girls and Rayner. A mammoth 41 PB’s were realised.

Also swimming were: Joel Jordan, Luke Ruggles, Harry Rayner, Luke Cumbridge, Louis Beningfield, Hayden Courten, Jonas Meckauskas, Freddie Yates, Jeremy Courten, Martyn Fresher, Henry Gooch, Kiera Simpson, Hattie Carter-Kitchingman, Una Ansome, Saule Majauskis, Tilly Carter-Kitchingman, Hannah Storey, Ciara Mason, Olivia Tunley, Hannah Camplin, Alice Camplin, Sophie Tunley, Thea Hanley, Katrina Dale and Rebecca Jordan.