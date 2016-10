Two Gedney Hill Golf Club members, David Lord and Rob Newns, have qualified for the Regional Finals of the League to Dubai and the Morocco Matchplay Championship.

The League to Dubai Regional will be played on Monday, October 17 at Tudor Park, Kent and the Moroccan Matchplay regional will be played at Slaley Hall, Newcastle on Monday.

Details on the competition from www.how didido.com and www.mor occomatchplay.co.uk