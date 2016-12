Tydd St Giles Golf Club got into the festive spirit with a special Christmas event in which more than 80 senior golfers took part, before a carvery lunch and prize giving.

The day concluded with a presentation of a cheque for £3,610 to the seniors’ 2016 charity East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Area fundraising manager Chris Donaldson from the charity thanked all the members for their generosity and presented seniors captain Trevor Sewell with a “Friends of The Air Ambulance” photograph (right).