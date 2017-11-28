Goals shared as Wisbech Men’s 3rds beat weather and St Ives

After a valiant effort for a few hours from some club members sadly it was to no avail as all Wisbech home matches had to be cancelled due to a severe frost on Saturday morning.

Home matches cancelled − Ladies 1st, Ladies 2nd, Men’s 4th; away − Ladies 3rd.

Cambridge City 6

Wisbech Men’s 1st 2

On a bitterly cold morning, Wisbech Men’s 1sts were left to rue their poor start at table topping Cambridge City.

From push back Wisbech were not at the races and 10 minutes into the game found themselves trailing by three goals. It was always going to be an uphill battle from this point for Wisbech but they composed themselves and grew into the game. However, a City goal just before the break all but settled the tie.

Wisbech flew out of the blocks in the second half with a well-worked Tom Jupp goal to reduce the deficit.

The away team continued to press and started to play the hockey that they are capable of, creating chances and looking threatening on the break. Ed Lanning was next to get on the scoresheet as Wisbech started to dream of a comeback. Unfortunately it was not to be as Cambridge City scored twice more as Wisbech pushed men forward in the latter stages of the half in search of more goals.

MoM: Jason Mallett. ⭐️

Men’s 2nds 2

Cambs City 5th 4

Wisbech suffered their first defeat of the season with a much-changed side.

The team didn’t take their chances this week and couldn’t handle the attacking threats of Cambs City.

The pressure from the opposition caused Wisbech to give away two easy goals. In response a smart goal from Richard Claxton and another from Dom Stannard were all Wisbech could muster.

Notable performances were from Paul Lawrence and Tyler Eggleton stepping up again and putting in some good tackles, also Lewis Jackson for some penetrating runs and all round solid play.

MoM: Lewis Jackson and Paul Lawrence.⭐️

Men’s 3rds 5 St Ives 3rds 1

The team keep on winning taking the match away from St Ives. It was a great team performance once again, with a wide spread of goals coming from Jamie Hallatt, Thomas Gregory, Joe Else, James Williams and the evergreen Dom Garfoot.

Wisbech controlled the game from start to finish and it was a great all round performance. A special mention must go to all the young players who are delivering week in and week out for the team who now sit joint top of the table.

MoM: All the young players.