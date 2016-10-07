Golden March Marlins Master Martyn

At the weekend March Marlins Masters Martyn Fresher and Richard O’Leary were swimming at the East Region Masters Championships at Newmarket.

Fresher claimed gold in 50m breast, silver in 50m free and 100m breast, and also part of the men’s 4 x 50m freestyle relay getting gold and a regional record. O’Leary claimed silver in 50m fly and 50m free. Both were part of the 4 x 50m mixed freestyle relay getting gold and another regional record. Fresher was also presented a gold pin for services to East Region swimming.

Jessica Shaw swam 13 events at the Cambridge Grand Prix Open Meet.

She bagged eight new PBs in 200m and 400m free, 50m and 200m back, 200m breast, 200m and 400m IM. Jessica also claimed new club records in 200m free, 200m back, 200m breast, 400m IM, 100m free and 200m IM.

A team were also at Huntingdon, winning the Piranhas Autumn Shield after an impressive 20 first places out of 37 events and also 18 PBs.

First place and PBs went to: Elliotte Ledger (50m back), Nat Cook (50m breast), Louis Beningfield (50m fly, 50m back), Millie Pearce (50m fly), Luke Cumbridge (50m free, 50m back, 25m fly), Jacob Halls (50m breast), Jessica Rayner (50m breast), Emily Morris (50m fly), Tilly Carter-Kitchingman (50m back). Other 1st places: Rokas Borusas (50m free), Luke Cumbridge (50m breast), Cara Fresher (50m free). PBs: Rokas Borusas (50m fly), Molly McGowen (50m fly), Olivia Tunley (50m breast), Nat Cook (50m free), Charlotte Shaw (50m breast), Louis Beningfield (50m breast), Roisin Larham (25m fly). The team won all five relay events.