Gorefield bowls club obtains grant from Grange Wind Farm Community Fund

Gorefield Bowls Club

Members have been very busy preparing for the forthcoming season and are delighted that they have obtained a grant from the Grange Wind Farm Community Fund for an improved watering system, which will greatly benefit the green and, therefore, the enjoyment by the members.

Gorefield Bowls Club are always happy to welcome and encourage anyone who would like to try bowls.

It can be enjoyed by all ages as Gorefield Primary School found out when they visited last season and all thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon of bowls.