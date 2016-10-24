Gr-eight goals from March Ladies

East Men’s Division 2N

Sudbury 1st 7 March Town 1

No match report.

East Men’s Division 5NW

March Town 2nds 0 Kettering 2nds 1

Another loss but a great game for March Town 2nds.

In the second half, March changed formation to go full blown attack and Griffin made some outstanding saves in goal. March created more opportunities but unfortunately, still could not find a goal. With 10 minutes to go, Kettering scored.

Man of the match: Griffin.

East Women’s Division 4NW (N)

Spilsby 0 March Town 8

March started strongly and within seconds were in their attacking D taking a shot at goal. March were awarded a short corner and Bekki White flicked it over the keeper for their first goal.

Spilsby took possession but Charlotte Norman plucked the ball from their attack and fed it to Carly Stevenson. Stevenson ran the ball down the right wing and crossed it to White on top of the D to award March with their second goal. March were soon attacking again and found Hana Howsam on the P spot who slapped the ball into the net.

March’s fourth goal came from a perfected short corner routine with Charlotte Norman lifting it over the keeper. Just before the half time whistle Stevenson intercepted the ball, dribbled into the D and screamed it past the keeper.

The second half Spilsby came out fighting and Stevenson made a questionable tackle to find herself sin binned with a green card. Spilsby acted quickly but superb defenders, Lorna Larham and Felicity Allen, stopped them in their tracks.

White took the ball up the pitch and fed it Howsam who drilled it into the D to find Lauren Lakey’s deflection into the goal. Molly Sears casually took the ball from Spilsby’s defence and passed it back to Charlotte Tweed. Tweed dribbled the ball past several players and passed to Stevenson to drill it in the D to Lakey. The keeper saved the shot but White was quick to pick up the rebound and smash it past the keeper. March’s final goal came from great passing work from Sarah Hussey through the middle to find Howsam in the D to perfectly finish text book team work.

A fantastic performance from March including Rachel Howsam who only touched the ball three times.

Player of the match: Bekki White.