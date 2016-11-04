Gr-eight home display is Wisbech’s best yet

Wisbech 46 Beccles 0

Wisbech produced their best home performance of the season so far this campaign – running in eight tries and keeping a clean sheet.

Wisbech also managed to field the Wildcats for the first time this season after a call to arms by head coach Leonard Veenendaal and club captain Olly Mackett.

“The number of players available at the weekend gave me a number of options,” said Veenendaal. “I was able to rest a couple of players who were carrying knocks as we have very two important away games at first team level at Woodbridge who are currently second in the league and Essex outfit Braintree in the Vase and a local derby for the Wildcats with March.”

Wisbech brought in veterans Ben Wicks and Jon Turner and took time to settle, however on 15 minutes new recruit Alex Pink, who is based in Colchester and playing at hooker, touched down after a driving maul took the ball over the line.

Once centre Turner’s powerful burst produced Wisbech’s second try, the home side took control. Pink scored his second try and a Malkin conversion gave Wisbech a healthy advantage at the break.

Wisbech brought on fresh legs at the start of the second half: Nat Humphreys (who moved to hooker) and burly prop Sigitas Ciakas. Wisbech ran in five further tries, all from open play from James Patrick, James Napier, Harry Newman, Humphreys and Jack Malkin who added two conversions.

“It was an impressive squad performance and with the Wildcats putting in a very spirited performance away at Camborne – who are unbeaten this season – going down 21-16, hopefully as a club we can move forward,” said manager Cliff Humphreys.

The Wildcats will be at home to Shelford while the 1st XV travel to Woodbridge, both games KO 2.30 pm.

1st XV MoM: David Brodie. Wildcats MoM: Jason Luffman.