Gr-eight: Wisbech Skaters team at Birmingham all make it onto podium

Wisbech Skaters took an eight-strong team to Birmingham Wheels racetrack on Sunday and all skaters made it onto the podium and brought back medals and trophies once more.

The day was incredibly hot with temperatures soaring to 30C throughout the day which proved a challenge for all involved, and particularly so for the longer race events.

This proved too much for some with competitors dropping out of the races but the Wisbech team proved strong and held their own in the hot temperatures.

All categories started off proceedings with 500m races, with eight-year-old Taylor Barker from Holbeach starting in the first race of the day.

Sadly he crashed early on, causing the race to be halted and re-started. He didn’t show any signs of being flustered as he dusted himself off, re-started and finished the race in third.

Wisbech duo Flynn McGurk and Lucy McInerney picked up first and third respectively in their Cat 3 race. Eve McInerney finished a strong race coming in third in Category 1 being the only female in a very competitive field.

Overall category results, combining two races per category, saw third place finishers Taylor Barker in Cat 6, Arthur Buckler in Cat 5, Lucy McInerney in Cat 3 and Jo Tidman in the Masters Ladies. Flynn McGurk took overall first place in Cat 3. Rat racers and siblings Kirby and Leah Barker did extremely well in their three races with Leah finishing 1st in all three, showing true potential.

Arthur Buckler triumphed in the Mini Boys half mile race in a hard fought race in rising track temperatures.

The main events of the day, and the most gruelling under the weather conditions, were the 1-mile races. The womens event for the Barbara Woodley Trophy was won by Wisbech’s Eve McInerney by half a lap clear of the field of Senior Ladies with twin sister Lucy coming over the finish line in third. The race record for this event set over 50 years ago on wooden wheeled quad skates still stands at 2 minutes and 46.2 seconds. Eve finished the race in 3mins 40 seconds.

Mike McInerney finished in a solid 2nd place in the Les Woodley Trophy race amongst the highly competitive Senior Men.

Great Britain representative Eve is now looking forward to her trip to Portugal at the beginning of July for the European Championships which she has been training hard for.

The rest of the team are focusing on the London Marathon Championships being held in mid-July at the Velopark for full and half marathon distances as well as a 30 minute challenge, and then the British Outdoor Championships a week later.

The team train every Saturday at Wisbech Skaters in Walpole Highway and the club has over 25 regular members. Feel free to drop in to the rink between 5-7pm to see the team in action and find out about how to join.