Great Gedney Hill trio reach national final

North Cambs Bowls Association county competed in the National EBF and EWBF finals at Skegness over the past week with mixed success.

Highlight of the week was the Men’s 3 Wood Triples, Jon Ivatt, Tim Tomizzi and Ian Lawson (Gedney Hill), who reached the final and played the Hunts team of Ed Elmore, Lionel Swannel and Nicky Brett (world no. 2) and lost 21-14.

In the previous round they beat Suffolk, picking up 4 shots on the last end 15-14, Lincolnshire 17-16 and 20-12 to North Essex in the semis.

Other results, Ladies 4 Wood Singles: S Tolliday CMB) won 21-18 Derbyshire, won 21-20 Lincolnshire, lost in semi 21-17 to losing finalist Suffolk.

Ladies 2 wood singles: J Clifton (March Town) won 21-18 Humberside, lost 18-21 to National Champions Cleveland.

Men’s Senior Pairs: A McEwan, M Joyce (CMB) lost 22-12 Suffolk.

Ladies 2 Wood Triples: M Hunt, J Warren, D Wright (Gorefield) lost 18-23 to Humberside. Men’s 2 Wood Triples: J Ivatt, R Harris, I Lawson (Gedney Hill), lost 20-23 to Suffolk.

Ladies Senior Singles: S Chandler (March Town) lost 15-21 to Durham. Men’s 4 wood Singles: I Lawson (Gedney Hill) lost 7-21 to Nott’s J Emmerson losing finalist.

Men’s Sec: M Oliver (Gorefield) lost 22-7 to Lincs. Men’s Pairs: A Harley, C Scotcher (March Town) lost 9-23 to Suffolk. Ladies Pairs: J Hailes, S Tolliday (CMB) lost 11-23 to Durham. Ladies 3 Wood Triples: J Clifton, S Chandler, J Jolly (March Town) lost 12-15 to National Champions Humberside.

Men’s 2 Wood Singles: P Bennett (CMB) lost 13-21 to Lincs. Ladies Sec: M Hunt (Gorefield) lost 15-21 to Northants. Men’s Senior Singles: P Bennett (CMB) lost 21-6 to Northumberland.

Mixed Triples: A Savage, E Clarke, S Peach (King William) lost 5-20 to Hunts losing finalists.

Senior Mixed Pairs: M Hunt, (Gorefield) C Wright (St Lawrence) lost 15-20 to Northants. Ladies Senior Pairs: J Warren, M Hunt (Gorefield) lost 14-16 to North Essex.

Ladies C of C: L Humphreys (CMB) lost 15-21 to Lincs. Men’s C of C: T Reed (Murrow), won 21-10 Northumberland and lost in semi to Derbyshire losing finalist 13-21.

Under-25 Singles: Joseph Gowler (Emneth) lost 21-10 to Derbyshire. Mixed Pairs: S Price, C Waling (Emneth) lost 8-26 to Champions Humberside. U25 Pairs: Jake Gowler & Joseph Gowler, lost very close game 15-16 to Northants.

Full details of all North Cambs. activities can be found at www.northcambsebf.co.uk

Federation National finals results can be found at http://www.fedbowls.co.uk/