Hales hat-trick decides derby for Long Sutton at Wisbech

Wisbech Men’s 2nd 1

Long Sutton 2nd 5

Long Sutton gained their second win of the season after goals from Gary Hales a hat-trick, Josh Baker and Luke Jackson.

Wisbech started strongly but frustratingly were unable to convert multiple chances in the Sutton ‘D’. Hales scored twice before Wisbech pulled one back through man of the match Joe Melton after a goalmouth scramble. Sutton added a third just before half-time.

Sutton’s direct hockey and better finishing showing Wisbech exactly what they have to do in order to compete properly in this league.

Sutton PoM: Will White.

Norwich Dragons 4 Wisbech Ladies 1

Another good performance from Wisbech and the scoreline perhaps not a true reflection of how close the game was.

Some excellent goalkeeping and defending frustrated Dragons and the score remained 0-0 at half-time.

With some end to end play early in the second half, Dragons won a series of penalty corners and converted two. An excellent piece of individual skill from one of the Dragons forwards at a penalty corner gave Dragons their third goal and now with the game wide open, they scored a fourth on the break.

Wisbech got a consolation goal with the last play of the game, from a broken down penalty corner.

Wisbech take on Bedford at home next weekend.

Royston 1 Wisbech Hockey Ladies 2nd 1

Wisbech started hard and fast with an early goal from Sue Robinson. After this Wisbech fought hard but the home team managed to score just before half time.

The second half was eventful, however neither side managed to convert.

Wisbech Ladies Over 35 2 Cambridge City 2 (City win 5-4 on flicks)

Wisbech went into the second round of the Trophy as underdogs, and worked as a team with great determination.

Wisbech soaked up the pressure through tight defending from Shelley Coleman, Tania White, Lisa Baker and Laura Overland and commanding goalkeeping from Lorraine Wallis. City netted twice towards the end of the first half.

Wisbech won a short corner minutes later which was superbly executed by Sue Robinson.

City started the second half the stronger team while Wisbech looked dangerous on the counterattack. With two minutes to go Vicky Leighton equalised for the game to go to flicks. After five strokes each the score was 4-4 but City won the game through sudden death. A special thanks to Jo Gomm for her tactical substitutions.

Player of the match: Laura Overland.

Cambs Uni 3rds 2 LSHC Ladies 2

Sutton Ladies 1sts made hard work of lower placed Cambs, letting slip a 2-0 comfortable half time lead, by conceding two careless goals in the last quarter. Scorers were Lyn Tancred and Connie Gittins.

PoM: Charlene Leuty.

East Men’s Division 2N

March Town 1 3 University of East Anglia 4

No match report.

East Men’s Division 5NW

Cambridge South 3rds 2 March Town 2nds 4

No match report.

East Women’s Division 4NW(N)

March Town 4 Bourne Deeping 3rds 1

The ball was fed to Genevieve Tibbett who managed to run round the goalkeeper and slip the ball into the goal.

Within the last minute of the first half, Deeping managed to equalise.

In the second half determined March got goals from Felicity Allen, Maggie Powell and Charlotte Norman.

PoM: Felicity Allen.