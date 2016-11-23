Hana hits treble for March Ladies at Louth

East Women’s Division 4NW(N)

Louth 2nds 0 March Ladies 8

Once again, March started strongly and kept possession for the majority of the first half.

With some great play in the middle by Rebecca White and Carly Stevenson, the ball met Maggie Powell on the left post, scoring March’s first goal. Stevenson set Hana Howsam up for the second.

Louth got a few breaks but March kept strong, with some great work from Felicity Allen and Charlotte Norman on the right, Stevenson scored the third goal.

After half-time, Louth came out strong and pressured March, who fought hard and managed to get the ball to Charlotte Tweed who worked down the left to score the fourth. Almost immediately after, Stevenson intercepted a Louth hit, and drove hard to the D, resulting in her second goal of the day. Again, Louth managed to break through, but keeper Rachel Howsam coolly stopped any shot.

From a 16 hit, Lorna Larham ‘s strike met Howsam, via Tweed, who worked the ball skillfully up the pitch to meet Sarah Hussey on the right post, resulting in her first goal for the team.

Lauren Lakey stopped Louth’s attacks through the centre, feeding the balls up to the attack which resulted in Howsam scoring a further two goals.

Player of the match: Hana Howsam. Next weekend: home to Spalding 3rds.

East Men’s Division 2N

March Town 1sts 0 Cambridge Nomads 1

No match report.

Next week March travel to play Norwich Dragons 1sts.

East Men’s Division 5NW

Horncastle 2nds 3 March Town 2nds 1

March Town 2nds had a tough game being a player short, so Mackenzie Nisbet came to the rescue.

In the first five minutes March were caught out, resulting in two quick goals from Horncastle. March upped the pressure when marking and started to take back some control. The rest of the first half was an even match. Just before half-time Mark Plitsch slotted the ball just between the post and keeper.

March went into the second half looking for a comeback. Ben Sole, Tony Manze and Charlie Saunders worked hard in defence keeping Horncastle out. March had a few shots at goal but could not convert. In the last couple of minutes Horncastle scored from a short corner, securing their win.

Man of the match: Ben Sole. Next weekend: at home to Ely City 2nds.

Cambs Uni 2 Wisbech ladies 1st 1

In this Prem fixture, both teams had positive passages of play in the first 10 minutes but without scoring. Wisbech absorbed the onslaught for the remainder of the first half.

The start of the second half brought more Uni attacking play and they were awarded a dubious penalty flick which the Wisbech keeper was very unlucky not to save. Shortly after they made it 2-0 with a neatly deflected penalty corner routine.

Wisbech stepped up their game in the last 20 minutes and were rewarded with a penalty corner. Lisa Williamson deflected the ball past the Uni keeper to give Wisbech some hope. They won a couple more penalty corners but could not convert, Wisbech feeling very unlucky not to have grabbed a point in the dying moments.

Wisbech take on Ipswich at home next weekend. The ladies 2nds and 3rds did not play due to frozen pitches.

Wisbech Men’s 2nd 1 Ely 1st 2

Wisbech 2nds produced their best hockey of the season so far and were unlucky to come away from Saturday’s match without at least a point.

Starting strongly, Wisbech took the game to the visitors from the first whistle and came close with three clear chances in the first 20 minutes, but were just unable to convert solid work into goals. Ely broke against the run of play to open the scoring.

The second half saw Wisbech deservedly equalise after good work from Drew Harvey on the left opened up space for a reverse stick cross which Johnny Garner slotted it from close range on the right. Wisbech hearts sank when Ely found an extra man on the top of the D and regained their slender lead midway through the half.

Wisbech responded well but once again just could not convert their possession into an equaliser.

MoM: Mark Littlechild.