Hat-trick Fitz nicely in Wisbech men’s singles

Gary Fitzjohn lifted the men’s singles trophy for the third time on Sunday at Wisbech Tennis Club, after beating Jac Goult 6-2, 6-0 in a thrilling action-packed final.

In the ladies singles final Wendy Cropp retained her title for the fifth consecutive year, beating Jacqui West 6-1, 6-3, but was made to work hard to keep her title with some challenging shots.

For further information on the club please email wtcmembership@hotmail.co.uk or telephone 07549 263767.

l The LK Tennis Academy which is at the Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech, has new coaching sessions starting.

For the under-8 years, these are indoors on a Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Outdoors juniors, 8-18 years, are Monday-Fridays.

Adult coaching all standards on a Monday 7-8pm and starter/improvers on a Thursday 7.30-8.30pm.

For further information email info@LKTennisAcademy.com or ring 07788 857502.

l Max Tjurin, aged 7, is Cambridgeshire 8 & Under county champion.

Details on back page.

He had to battle through several matches against tough opposition at the Cambridgeshire County Closed held at Cambridge Lawn Tennis Club. He was so excited to win his first major title. Max trains with the LK Tennis Academy which is at the Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech.