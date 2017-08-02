Heck of a winning run by Wisbech Fenland ladies team

Fenland Running Club’s summer season of races continued with the Littleport Leisure 10 on Sunday, the Grim Reaper ultra marathons on Friday and the Heckington Show 10-mile road race on Saturday.

At the Littleport 10K, Paul Wiegand was 54th in a field of 218 in a time of 45:47, Julie Garner was 156th in 58:41 and Lucy Hicks was 201st in 1:09:54.

At the Grim Reaper ultra marathons at Grimsthorpe Castle, laps of 10 miles made up 40, 70 and 100-mile challenges.

Sean Connolly had a blistering run to complete four laps and finish second in a field of 98 in a total time of 5:55:39. Matt Warren completed five laps to do 50 miles in a time of 12:26:21.

Spectacular results once again for the club were achieved at Heckington.

In-form Martin Jennings clinched a new PB to break under the 60 minutes goal and finished seventh overall and first MV45 in a time of 59:45. Bethan Everson was third Lady in a PB time of 1:11:51.

The ladies won the ladies team prize for the fourth time in five years with Bethan Everson, Ann Trett and Maire Kay making the team of three. Jane Greenwood was first LV60, Carol Bowett second FV35, Maire Kay second FV50, Ann Trett third Senior Lady, Nicky Jennings third FV40 and Sarah Gauvin third FV45.

Full results: Martin Jennings 7th 59:45 (PB); Stuart Follen 37th 1:09:09; Rod Sinnott 43rd 1:10:31; Bethan Everson 48th 1:11:51 (PB); Paul Wiegand 61st 1:15:33; Ann Trett 62nd 1:15:42; Maire Kay 74th 1:18:37; Paul Griffin 75th 1:18:47; Nicky Jennings 97th 1:21:13; Sarah Gauvin 99th 1:21:35; Carol Bowett 114th 1:24:15; Jane Greenwood 120th 1:26:27; Jon Rowell 139th 1:29:06; Larissa Follen 168th 1:36:20; Denise Griffin 168th 1:39:00; Aaron Petts 189th 1:42:12; Hannah Ryan 195th 1:43:20; Jo Clarke 205th 1:47:22; Lucy Hicks 212th 1:50:20.