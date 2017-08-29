Hills are no hassle for Wisbech Three Counties junior Harrison

Junior runner Morgan Harrison, along with nine other Wisbech Three Counties Running Club members, ventured to Old Bolingbroke near Skegness to take part in the evening Breaker 10k race where everyone managed a course personal best (PB) last Wednesday.

Runners had been warned but no one could actually anticipate how hilly the course was and at 0.3 miles into the 10k all became very clear it was going to be a long, hot, hard race.

Morgan was the first runner home for TCRC, sprinting in to knock a massive two minutes off his 10k best time, finishing in 26th position out of a field of 102 with a time of 46:19.

Other results: 45th Mark Mattless 51:06, 59th Matt Hunter 55:28, 62nd Dee McClagish 56:01, 63rd Jonathan Summers 56:01, 69th Gary Bligh 58:31, 70th Sarah-Jane Macdonald 58:31, 91st Vicki Drake 64:31, 98th Sarah Lamb 68:51 and 99th Anne-Marie Mattless 69:33.

On Saturday March Parkrun was attended by six members with 12 year-old Millie McClagish in her first Parkrun leading the way in a time of 23:28.

This was followed by Colin Simpson, first home in the over 60 category in a time of 23:29, Tony Lamb 28:00 PB, Sue George, second in over 55 category 30:15, Sarah Lamb 33:20 and in his first-ever Parkrun Spencer Neilly ran an awesome 34:44.

King’s Lynn Parkrun saw Steve Rhodes as first TCRC member home in 30:39, shortly followed by his wife Sandra Rhodes 30:46, Frances Salter 43:54, Jennifer Griggs 43:55 PB and Sarah Thomas 44:49.

Multi-terrain Hatfield Forest Parkrun saw Colin Apps first TCRC runner home in 23:58, followed by Barry Clark in 28:02 PB knocking 1:49 off his last Parkrun time.

Steve Clark was at Moors Valley Parkrun finishing in 34:53 and Tracey Else was at Windermere Parkrun completing in a time of 27:33.

This weekend will see Three Counties flying the flag at half-marathons at Bedford, Wissey and Northampton.

l PICTURE: Breaker 10k.