Holt award for Fenland Running Club’s Jane

In Norfolk at the Holt 10K, in a field of 376 finishers, Fenland Running Club’s Claudia Milburn was 97th overall and 6th senior female with a time of 45.01, Ian Milburn was 3rd in the MV60 age group in 46.51 and Jane Greenwood surpassed all previous times with yet another PB of 50.49 and clinching 1st place in the LV60 category.

In Oxfordshire at the Abingdon Marathon with 693 runners, Rod Sinnott finished 157th and also claimed a new marathon PB in a time of 3:10:46. Neil Bailey was 603rd in 4:19:54.

In Suffolk in the Endurancelife Coastal Trial Series of Ultra distance races, Andre Pittock was supported for the first 14 miles of a 33-mile race by Andy and Melanie Wicklen and finished in a time of 6:04:31.